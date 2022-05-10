The official logo of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai World Exposition, containing a variation on the design of the multi-eyed mascot, is unveiled in Osaka in 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Japan jeers at ‘terrifying’ mascot for Osaka World Expo: ‘My gods, who approved that monstrosity?’
- The official mascot of the 2025 Osaka World Expo has a drippy blue body and bulging red head with five eyes pointing in different directions
- Suggestions for a name – after organisers asked the public to pick one – included ‘Curse of the Abyss’, ‘Intestinal-eyes’, ‘Oozie the Doozie’ and ‘Creepy-kun’
