Sam Ke Ting, who was 22 when her car hit a group of teenage cyclists in 2017, killing eight of them. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia’s racial tensions flare as 1MDB prosecutor set to defend ethnic Chinese driver who killed eight Malay cyclists in 2017
- Gopal Sri Ram, main prosecutor in 1MDB trial, to lead Sam Ke Ting’s appeal against conviction for reckless driving that killed, injured teenagers
- Malaysians divided over new ruling that overruled the 27-year-old’s acquittals in 2019, 2021 and sentenced her to six years in prison
