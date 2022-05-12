Sam Ke Ting, who was 22 when her car hit a group of teenage cyclists in 2017, killing eight of them. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia’s racial tensions flare as 1MDB prosecutor set to defend ethnic Chinese driver who killed eight Malay cyclists in 2017

  • Gopal Sri Ram, main prosecutor in 1MDB trial, to lead Sam Ke Ting’s appeal against conviction for reckless driving that killed, injured teenagers
  • Malaysians divided over new ruling that overruled the 27-year-old’s acquittals in 2019, 2021 and sentenced her to six years in prison

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 7:42pm, 12 May, 2022

