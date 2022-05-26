Chickens in a crate at a poultry farm in Malaysia on Wednesday. The nation is to stop exporting the birds from June 1 to try to improve its domestic supply. Photo: Bloomberg
Chickens in a crate at a poultry farm in Malaysia on Wednesday. The nation is to stop exporting the birds from June 1 to try to improve its domestic supply. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia
Malaysia’s chicken export ban: will PM Ismail Sabri’s latest move really lower domestic poultry prices?

  • Nation’s decision to stop exporting the birds at the end of the month is being questioned by many; will it actually increase domestic supply?
  • Ukraine war has interrupted supply chains, led to increase in chicken feed prices, while many subsidies for struggling producers have not been paid

Hadi Azmi

Updated: 8:30am, 26 May, 2022

