Pacificist Japan plans to allow export of heavy arms, but will that initiative face domestic resistance? Photo: AFP
Pacificist Japan plans to allow export of heavy arms, but will that initiative face domestic resistance? Photo: AFP
Japan
This Week in Asia

Is China’s assertiveness, Ukraine war behind pacifist Japan’s policy change to allow the export of heavy arms?

  • New rules on defence exports will be part of Japan government’s new policy on economic and fiscal management and reform that is expected to be finalised in June
  • China’s assertiveness, Ukraine war were factors for the policy change, but the primary aim is provide a shot in the arm to Japan’s domestic defence industry

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:08pm, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pacificist Japan plans to allow export of heavy arms, but will that initiative face domestic resistance? Photo: AFP
Pacificist Japan plans to allow export of heavy arms, but will that initiative face domestic resistance? Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE