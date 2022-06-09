Visitors walk on Mount Daisen in western Japan’s Tottori Prefecture on June 5. The nation is gradually reopening its borders and many tourists are keen to book trips. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s June 10 reopening: tourism sector braces for surge of travel-starved visitors eager to ‘experience, not see’ the country
- As borders further reopen to travellers, tourism firms are reporting a surge in bookings and more inquiries about cycling, hiking, eating, skiing trips
- Much of the demand is from US, Europe, Australia, as strict coronavirus rules in China and Hong Kong seem to be skewering Asia’s interest
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Visitors walk on Mount Daisen in western Japan’s Tottori Prefecture on June 5. The nation is gradually reopening its borders and many tourists are keen to book trips. Photo: Kyodo