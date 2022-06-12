South Korea’s Minister of National Defence Lee Jong-Sup said Seoul would boost cooperation with Japan to deter North Korea’s nuclear threat. Photo: EPA-EFE/How Hwee Young
South Korea’s Minister of National Defence Lee Jong-Sup said Seoul would boost cooperation with Japan to deter North Korea’s nuclear threat. Photo: EPA-EFE/How Hwee Young
North Korea
Shangri-La Dialogue: Seoul to ‘dramatically’ enhance defence, work with Japan to deter North Korea, defence minister says

  • Lee Jong-sup’s comments indicated that previously fraught Tokyo-Seoul ties may be thawing under the new administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol
  • In his prepared speech, Lee underscored Seoul’s belief that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test. The US has also made a similar assessment

