Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the very fact that the US and China defence ministers held face-to-face talks gave the region ‘some comfort’. Photo: Reuters
US-China talks at Shangri-La Dialogue security summit give Southeast Asia ‘some comfort’, Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen says
- Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen says the very fact that US and China defence ministers held face-to-face talks gave region ‘some comfort’
- Ng described this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as ’unforgettable and unique’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the very fact that the US and China defence ministers held face-to-face talks gave the region ‘some comfort’. Photo: Reuters