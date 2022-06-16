South Korea’s home-grown ‘Nuri’ rocket, meaning ‘world’, on the launch pad. It has developed technical problems so is not taking off on this occasion. Photo: Handout via dpa -
South Korea delays Nuri rocket launch amid glitches, heavy winds
- Nation had intended to send up its home-grown spacecraft for a second time, to launch satellites, but there were problems with fuel sensors
- 200-ton Nuri successfully flew to target altitude of 700km in October but mission failed to place dummy satellite in orbit after engine problem
