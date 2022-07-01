Mukesh Ambani (R) and his son Akash, two of the world’s richest men. Mukesh has stepped aside in some of the family conglomerate to make way for 30-year-old Akash. File photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia

Reliance empire succession: what to know about Akash Ambani, from his support of Mumbai Indians, Ivy League education to love of luxury cars

  • Akash, who has a twin sister, is eldest son of billionaire Mukesh, grandson of business founder Dhirubhai, and now leads India’s biggest telecoms firm
  • Changing of the guard at the top of nation’s most valuable conglomerate comes years after Mukesh and his brother Anil argued over family fortune

Neeta Lal
Updated: 5:59pm, 1 Jul, 2022

