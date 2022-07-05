Malaysian police on Monday arrested a man who fled naked on a motorcycle after allegedly murdering his wife and baby in the city of Johor Bahru. Police found the bodies of the victims – a 26-year-old woman and her three-month-old baby boy – with their necks slit at a house in Bakar Batu village after being alerted by the neighbours. Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief Raub Selamat said an hours-long manhunt was launched for the suspect, 24, following a community tip-off. He was later apprehended in suburban Permas Jaya. Raub added the man, who works as a ship cleaner and was unclothed during his arrest, is the same person caught on video riding a motorbike naked that went viral on social media earlier in the day. A meat cleaver and the vehicle seen in the video were also seized from the suspect. He was remanded for seven days and could face the mandatory death penalty if convicted for murder. Why did a Malaysian man slice his mother into 15 parts in alleged murder? The slain woman’s father told reporters his daughter got married last year. He said he had heard neighbours saying that the couple had been arguing before the incident. “My daughter worked part-time as a kuih (snack) maker, and when I met her yesterday, she was her usual self. She had never mentioned any marital problems before this,” he was quoted by news agency Bernama as saying. The victim’s mother said the family had yet to come to terms with the loss.