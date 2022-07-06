Singapore ’s highest court has dismissed a convicted drug trafficker’s last-minute plea for a stay of execution, and the Malaysian national may be one of two people to be hung at dawn at Changi Prison on Thursday. The family of Kalwant Singh, 32, was notified last week of authorities’ plans to carry out the execution. As with recent executions in the city state, anti-death penalty activists have sought to galvanise support for a 11-hour reprieve. The European Union delegation in Singapore as well as leading rights groups led calls for a stay of execution ahead of the court hearing on Wednesday. Activists present at the hearing at the Court of Appeal as well as the Malaysian lawyers’ group Lawyers for Liberty, confirmed his appeal was dismissed. Singh had sought a stay of execution and also challenged prosecutors’ decision not to grant him a so-called “certificate of substantive assistance” that would have allowed him to escape the gallows. The certificate is granted to accused drug traffickers who are deemed to have substantively assisted the anti-narcotics agency during investigations. Possession of the certification would give the court the discretion to impose life imprisonment and caning instead of the mandatory death penalty for serious cases of drug trafficking. “What this basically says is whether an individual like Kalwant – already recognised as a drug courier, on the lowest rungs of a drug syndicate – lives or dies is up to whether the state has found him useful for their purposes,” said anti-death penalty activist and journalist Kirsten Han. “In other words, human life is secondary to the goals of the state”. Singapore to execute another Malaysian drug trafficker Phil Robertson, the deputy Asia director of the New York-based Human Rights Watch , said Singapore was further tarnishing “its already diminished international reputation as a civilised state” with the latest planned executions. Singapore’s government has vocally defended its use of judicial executions as a deterrent against serious crimes such as drug trafficking and murder, even amid intensifying pressure from activists and some Western countries over the practice. The country’s use of the death penalty was in the global spotlight in April, following the hanging of Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam , who had an IQ of 69. Officials dismissed arguments that he was mentally challenged, saying instead that he had the workings of a criminal mind. If hanged on Thursday, Singh will be third person to be executed in Singapore this year. Another man, Singaporean Norasharee Gous – also convicted of drug trafficking – is also expected to be hanged on Thursday. “Kalwant and Norasharee were accorded full due process under the law, and were represented by legal counsel throughout the process. Their petitions to the President for clemency were unsuccessful,” Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau said in a statement. The execution of four others were also scheduled at various points this year but have since been delayed following last-minute legal challenges. In a BBC interview last week, Singapore’s influential home affairs and law minister K. Shanmugam underscored that the republic was unapologetic about its hardline stance against drug trafficking, and for retaining capital punishment. Asked by anchor Stephen Sackur if he thought the use of the mandatory death penalty was the right policy, Shanmugam said “I don’t have any doubts”. Singapore urged to halt hanging of Malaysian drug trafficker “Capital punishment is one aspect of a whole series of measures that we have, to deal with the drug abuse problems” the minister said. “It’s imposed on drug traffickers, and it’s imposed because there’s clear evidence that it is a serious deterrent for would-be drug traffickers.” Neighbouring Malaysia , which for decades had taken a similar hardline stance, has recently indicated that it plans to abolish the mandatory death penalty. The country currently has a de facto moratorium on executions in place. We are of the view that everyone deserves a second chance,” Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said earlier this month, noting that a “hardcore drug trafficker” who caused “hundreds of thousands of people to die” through his actions could still be sent to the gallows under the proposed reforms to capital punishment in the country.