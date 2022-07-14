Catholic bishops are arguing that South Korea’s justice system uses criminals as a “social shield for society”, in addition to the death penalty ultimately posing as an “invasion of human dignity and value”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why South Korea’s Catholic bishops want dormant death penalty to be fully abolished
- The latest hearing is a result of a 2019 appeal by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea, on behalf of a prisoner convicted of murdering his parents
- The constitutional court has reviewed the legality of the death penalty twice before, but the inclusion of liberal justices is raising hopes that it may rule in favour of complete abolition this time round
