Japanese schools have long been notorious for strict rules. File photo: AFP
Japanese school mocked after punishing student for plucking her eyebrows
- A 14-year-old student was ordered to study on her own for 3 days after teachers concluded she breached school policy by trimming her eyebrows
- Critics argue the school’s rules are unreasonable, while some internet users suggested the girl sue the board of education for ‘harassment’
