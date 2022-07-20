Japanese schools have long been notorious for strict rules. File photo: AFP
Japanese schools have long been notorious for strict rules. File photo: AFP
Japan
This Week in Asia

Japanese school mocked after punishing student for plucking her eyebrows

  • A 14-year-old student was ordered to study on her own for 3 days after teachers concluded she breached school policy by trimming her eyebrows
  • Critics argue the school’s rules are unreasonable, while some internet users suggested the girl sue the board of education for ‘harassment’

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:17pm, 20 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese schools have long been notorious for strict rules. File photo: AFP
Japanese schools have long been notorious for strict rules. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE