The IELTS measures a candidate’s ability across four skills: listening, reading, writing and speaking. Photo: Shutterstock
Indian students spark IELTS cheating probe after failing to speak English in US court
- Some 900 people are suspected of deceitfully obtaining high IELTS scores this year by paying almost US$18,000 each, the Times of India reported
- Investigation into fake certificate scam found classroom cameras were turned off, while some students had others take their test for them
The IELTS measures a candidate’s ability across four skills: listening, reading, writing and speaking. Photo: Shutterstock