The IELTS measures a candidate’s ability across four skills: listening, reading, writing and speaking. Photo: Shutterstock
The IELTS measures a candidate’s ability across four skills: listening, reading, writing and speaking. Photo: Shutterstock
India
This Week in Asia

Indian students spark IELTS cheating probe after failing to speak English in US court

  • Some 900 people are suspected of deceitfully obtaining high IELTS scores this year by paying almost US$18,000 each, the Times of India reported
  • Investigation into fake certificate scam found classroom cameras were turned off, while some students had others take their test for them

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 5:55pm, 5 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The IELTS measures a candidate’s ability across four skills: listening, reading, writing and speaking. Photo: Shutterstock
The IELTS measures a candidate’s ability across four skills: listening, reading, writing and speaking. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE