The Japanese government on Monday issued a warning for “sweltering heat” across the country over the next week. Photo: Kyodo
Why Japan could soon see more ‘cruel heat days’ and ‘super tropical nights’
- Daytime temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius used to be ‘unheard of’ in Japan, but are now so common that new words had to be found to describe them
- Scores of forecasters and experts have been polled to suggest Japanese terms that accurately describe and classify the country’s record-breaking heat
