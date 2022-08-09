The Japanese government on Monday issued a warning for “sweltering heat” across the country over the next week. Photo: Kyodo
Why Japan could soon see more ‘cruel heat days’ and ‘super tropical nights’

  • Daytime temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius used to be ‘unheard of’ in Japan, but are now so common that new words had to be found to describe them
  • Scores of forecasters and experts have been polled to suggest Japanese terms that accurately describe and classify the country’s record-breaking heat

Julian Ryall
Updated: 8:31am, 9 Aug, 2022

