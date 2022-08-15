A boy on a New Delhi road sells Indian national flags for the nation’s 75th Independence Day. Photo: AFP
India marks 75th independence anniversary with rapid growth, deep inequality
- As India marks the 75th anniversary of the end of British rule, its economy is booming and expected to grow further, a huge transformation
- However, there are problems, including inequality, polarisation, child malnutrition and not enough secure jobs to go around
