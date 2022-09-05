A mobile car washer was jailed in South Korea on Monday for lighting up next to a gas canister and sparking a fire that gutted the basement of an apartment block in the southern city of Cheonan where hundreds of cars were parked. Photo: Screen shot courtesy JoongAng video
A mobile car washer was jailed in South Korea on Monday for lighting up next to a gas canister and sparking a fire that gutted the basement of an apartment block in the southern city of Cheonan where hundreds of cars were parked. Photo: Screen shot courtesy JoongAng video
South Korea
This Week in Asia

South Korean car washer gets 18 months in prison for starting fire that damaged 100 Mercedes

  • A mobile car washer was jailed in South Korea for smoking next to a gas canister and sparking a fire that gutted the basement of an apartment block
  • The blaze caused $US3.1 million in destruction, and damaged more than 600 cars, including 100 Mercedes vehicles

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 7:10pm, 5 Sep, 2022

