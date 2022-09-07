Police in tactical gear in Bangkok. Thai authorities have attempted to crack down on driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Photo: AP
Thailand
Thai man shoots dead 3 teens after his BMW crashes into their motorcycle

  • Theerasak Boonruang, who faces first-degree murder charges, was under the influence of methamphetamine when the accident happened, police said
  • He fled but when authorities tracked him down, he attempted to escape again through a side door before finally giving himself up

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Sep, 2022

