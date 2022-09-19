The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is carried into the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London on September 19. The list of absentees from Monday’s funeral revealed the deep divisions roiling global geopolitics. Photo: AP
Stellar cast of world leaders, royals meet for Queen’s funeral, but the uninvited catch the eye
- Foreign dignitaries accounted for a quarter of the 2,000 attendees at the funeral, reflecting a queen who met numerous leaders across history
- War in Ukraine, US-China tensions and the tailend of a pandemic backlit the funeral, with list of absentees revealing divisions in global politics
