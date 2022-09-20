An Indonesian military captain has come under fire for pointing a gun at another car while driving a government-issued vehicle on the Jagorawi toll road in West Java. Photo: Twitter @InfoJakarta
Indonesian military captain under fire for pointing gun at West Java motorist while driving government vehicle

  • Local media reported the Indonesian Military confirmed the car was registered with the Ministry of Defense, and identified the driver as a military captain
  • The captain in question has been detained by the Ministry of Defense and is currently being investigated

Amy Sood

Updated: 4:49pm, 20 Sep, 2022

