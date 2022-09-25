In South Korea a criminal mastermind is being traced – along with possible accomplices and viewers of illegal content – for coercing minors to perform sexually degrading acts on camera. Photo: Shutterstock/File
South Korea hunts down leader of new ‘Nth Room’ as sex crimes soar despite digital reforms
- Suspect ‘L’ is believed to have coerced minors to perform sexual acts on camera and profited from the distribution and sale of the material on Telegram
- Despite a law imposed last year to combat digital sex crimes, they continue to proliferate ‘faster and more easily than ever’, according to activists
In South Korea a criminal mastermind is being traced – along with possible accomplices and viewers of illegal content – for coercing minors to perform sexually degrading acts on camera. Photo: Shutterstock/File