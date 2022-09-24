The death of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini and hijab-burning protests across Iran in recent days have invoked painful memories among some millennial Iranian women in the diaspora of the hard line on women’s public life and similar past episodes of bloody unrest in Iran. Photo: Reuters
As Iran’s anti-hijab protests escalate, diaspora speaks out on ‘terrible memories’
- The death of Mahsa Amini while in custody by Tehran’s morality police has outraged not just people in the country but overseas Iranians
- Some say the event has triggered painful memories for them, while others note women like Amini are doubly oppressed because ‘as a Kurd, you are always a second-class citizen’
