‘Every day they tortured us’: Sri Lanka urged to do more for 7 citizens freed after Russian ‘torture’
- Rights group pushes Sri Lanka to do more, take responsibility for seven Ukraine-based citizens freed recently after being detained by Russian forces
- The group – four medical students and three migrant workers – are undecided on their next steps and remains in Kharkiv
The seven, freed last month when Ukrainian forces retook the eastern Kharkiv region, recounted beatings and forced labour at the hands of their Russian captors. One of the victims was shot in the foot and another had his toe nail torn off. Photo: Reuters