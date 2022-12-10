A tech hub in Gurugram, India. Massive lay-offs at Big Tech behemoths like Facebook and Twitter have cast a shadow over India’s tech sector. Photo: Xinhua
India
India tech workers brace for lay-offs as global slump hits firms from Amazon to Twitter

  • A global economic slowdown has spooked investors whose cash fuelled aggressive hiring in the tech sector during the pandemic years
  • Edtech firms have been among the most affected in India, but even as anxiety grips start-ups, some observers believe the tech sector’s struggles are only temporary

Amy Sood
Updated: 11:30am, 10 Dec, 2022

