A tech hub in Gurugram, India. Massive lay-offs at Big Tech behemoths like Facebook and Twitter have cast a shadow over India’s tech sector. Photo: Xinhua
India tech workers brace for lay-offs as global slump hits firms from Amazon to Twitter
- A global economic slowdown has spooked investors whose cash fuelled aggressive hiring in the tech sector during the pandemic years
- Edtech firms have been among the most affected in India, but even as anxiety grips start-ups, some observers believe the tech sector’s struggles are only temporary
A tech hub in Gurugram, India. Massive lay-offs at Big Tech behemoths like Facebook and Twitter have cast a shadow over India’s tech sector. Photo: Xinhua