Japan has seen a spate of car part thefts involving older model Toyota Prius’ whose mufflers are being cut out by thieves for their precious metals. Photo: AP/File
Japan thieves target mufflers from Toyota Prius cars as metal prices spike amid Ukraine war
- Prices of platinum, palladium and rhodium – used in the emissions-reducing catalytic converter of the vehicle’s muffler – increased since the Ukraine war
- One Japanese newspaper reported that catalytic converters from old Prius models are being sold for US$1,455 a piece on an online auction site
