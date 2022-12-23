South Korea is in the grip of a cold wave, with temperatures in the morning recording between -5 and -6 degrees Celsius. Photo: yonhap/dpa
Mother of baby dumped in South Korea during winter was ‘unable to raise child’
- A man found an infant outside his restaurant in Jeonju city when it was minus 1.8 degrees Celsius outside
- Officers who arrested a 20-year-old Vietnamese woman who blamed her ‘inability to raise the child’ as the reason behind the abandonment
South Korea is in the grip of a cold wave, with temperatures in the morning recording between -5 and -6 degrees Celsius. Photo: yonhap/dpa