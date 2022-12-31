North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his daughter Ju-ae. Photo: via EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his daughter Ju-ae. Photo: via EPA-EFE
Year in Review
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia

This Year in Asia: Indonesia sex ban, Thai weed law, Kim’s secret daughter, China border reopening and other highlights of 2022

  • Southeast Asia was in the spotlight with Anwar Ibrahim finally becoming Malaysia’s PM, while Singapore repealed its anti-gay law
  • Meanwhile, Pakistan was wracked by ‘super floods’, South Koreans mourned victims of the Halloween crush, while angry citizens forced out Sri Lanka’s leader

SCMP's Asia desk

Updated: 12:32pm, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his daughter Ju-ae. Photo: via EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his daughter Ju-ae. Photo: via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE