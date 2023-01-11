“The suspects were influenced by the organ trade as they wanted to be rich and own property,” Budhi said.

He added the youngsters were planning to sell the organs of the deceased, the Tempo news website reported.

He said the initial inquiry suggested no organ trafficking ring was involved in the case. The suspects were charged with premeditated murder and under the child protection law.

Advertisement

According to the World Health Organization, one-tenth of all global organ transplants are done using illegally obtained organs.

A report by the Washington-based think tank Global Financial Integrity said the organ trafficking trade generates an estimated US$840 million to US$1.7 billion annually.

Last year, Indonesian police contacted their Brazilian counterparts after authorities raided the Amazonas State University in Manaus, where a parcel containing a human hand and three placentas were couriered to Singapore.

Indonesian fashion designer Arnold Putra. Photo: Instagram

Brazil said the package was intended for Indonesian fashion designer Arnold Putra, who was in 2020 spotted with a handbag made of human spine and alligator tongue, Vice News reported.