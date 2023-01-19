Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Asia’s richest actor. Photo: Instagram
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s new film Pathaan under Hindu nationalist fire; ‘a contaminated mentality’
- Fans are desperate to watch Indian Muslim actor – richest actor in Asia and fourth richest in world – return after 4-year gap, in action thriller Pathaan
- Trouble erupted when clips featured Hindu actress Deepika Padukone in a saffron-coloured bikini, a colour the ruling pro-Hindu BJP party claims as its own
