Gold has long been considered a way to store value, and demand for it spiked in Asian markets in the early days of the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Lunar New Year Chinese visitors to Singapore, Hong Kong help revive gold post-Covid
- ‘We have seen an increase in visitors … certain Chinese customers, who have not been buying from us for a long time, have resumed’, one trader said
- Gifts of gold at Lunar New Year are thought to bring luck to both giver and receiver. China is the biggest consumer and producer of the precious metal
