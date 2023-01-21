A woman looks at Lunar New Year decorations in Singapore. Many residents are ethnic Chinese and celebrate the festival. Photo: AFP
A woman looks at Lunar New Year decorations in Singapore. Many residents are ethnic Chinese and celebrate the festival. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s young ponder Lunar New Year’s hongbao custom: ‘financial strain is painful’

  • It’s traditional for cash-filled hongbao, or ang pow, to be given by married couples to parents, single adults, children at Lunar New Year
  • But some, including newlyweds, find the ritual old-fashioned and believe pressure comes from amount often being linked to filial piety, respect

Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 10:13am, 21 Jan, 2023

