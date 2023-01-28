Discrimination based on a name starts from birth and can contribute to a person’s fate in India. Photo: Shutterstock
India’s Dalits seek to reclaim dignity by pushing back on insulting baby names
- In northeast India, Hindu priests name children from the so-called low caste Dalit community, who are then afflicted for life with sometimes demeaning names
- The House of Dignity movement aims to educate parents who may not be aware of the demeaning nature of the names, and reccomend alternatives for their babies
