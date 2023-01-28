Discrimination based on a name starts from birth and can contribute to a person’s fate in India. Photo: Shutterstock
Discrimination based on a name starts from birth and can contribute to a person’s fate in India. Photo: Shutterstock
India
This Week in Asia

India’s Dalits seek to reclaim dignity by pushing back on insulting baby names

  • In northeast India, Hindu priests name children from the so-called low caste Dalit community, who are then afflicted for life with sometimes demeaning names
  • The House of Dignity movement aims to educate parents who may not be aware of the demeaning nature of the names, and reccomend alternatives for their babies

Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 6:00pm, 28 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Discrimination based on a name starts from birth and can contribute to a person’s fate in India. Photo: Shutterstock
Discrimination based on a name starts from birth and can contribute to a person’s fate in India. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE