A Thai actress has revealed that her ex-boyfriend was the kingpin of a multimillion-dollar illegal online gambling ring as police widened a crackdown on the business. Arisara “Due” Thongborisut said Chaiwat “Benz Daemon” Kachornboonthaworn and his three brothers were allegedly controlling the syndicate known as Macau888. Arisara also accused Benz of domestic violence in a video posted to Facebook this week, saying she decided to lift the lid on his network because she was physically abused by him during two years of their relationship. The 32-year-old’s disclosure prompted police to swoop down on multiple Bangkok properties linked to Benz, resulting in the arrest of several suspects and seizure of many assets. Officers later said Benz, 37, and his siblings had fled to Hong Kong last month, adding the force will offer a reward of 1 million baht (US$29,750) for information leading to the arrest of the fugitives. Thai police chief said Damrongsak Kittiprapas said a team from the cybercrime investigation bureau will go to Taiwan to quiz Arisara who flew to the self-ruled island after unmasking the 5.5 billion-baht (US$163 million) cartel, the Bangkok Post reported. Gambling is illegal in Thailand except the national lottery and horse races. Those found violating the Gambling Act could face two years in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht (US$590), or both. Meanwhile in her video, a teary-eyed Arisara recounted the assault she suffered at the hands of Benz and said she was too “scared” to expose his behaviour. Japan crime ring worked from Thailand, Philippines, police say The actress said Benz poured hot soup on her head in front of his family members, who failed to stop him. She also shared photos of her bruised face to buttress her claims. “I was too terrified and feeble to speak out about the abuse at the time, but I feel ready to do so now with my husband Sebastian Lee’s support,” Arisara said. Her post sparked an outpouring of sympathy from social media users who said what Due “went through should never happen to anyone”. Some, however, questioned why she took so long to shed light on Benz’s shady dealings. “Due did the right thing. The dignity of every girl must be respected,” wrote one user. Another said: “This should not happen to any woman in the world. We are not men’s slaves who can hurt us physically or mentally. I hope she stays strong and gets through this.” Others recalled their own experiences of facing family violence. “I hate men who use violence to solve problems. My father likes to hit my mother and I still remember it in my heart,” one social media user said. The mother-of-one thanked her supporters for their “encouragement”, saying she understood the feelings of people who have gone through domestic abuse.