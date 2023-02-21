A screenshot of Isis propaganda videos created by a 16-year-old using game footage on the Roblox gaming platform. Photo: Handout/Singapore Internal Security Department
Singapore warns of radicalisation via gaming as 2 teen boys detained under ISA law
- In two separate cases, a 15-year-old boy considered beheading non-Muslims, while a 16-year-old pledged allegiance to Isis in an online game, authorities said
- The Internal Security Act is a law that grants the home affairs minister power to detain individuals without trial for two-year terms
