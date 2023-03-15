Police in Thailand have stepped in to help the country’s durian growers deal with a prickly problem as the soaring popularity of the pungent-smelling fruit sparked a spate of thefts from plantations. The durian-guarding initiative was rolled out after thieves made off with 1 million baht (US$29,000) worth of the fruits from a farm in eastern Trat province, bordering Cambodia . A police station in the province’s capital district came up with the idea, thought to be the first of its kind in the country, following complaints from farmers that raiders had targeted their crops at night and made off with the ripe fruits. Chief Inspector Ariyachai Thima, who launched the security measure at a farmland where the recent theft happened, said growers had already suffered several million baht in losses. He said police would bolster supervision of farms that have joined the project, particularly at nighttime when the thieves are on the prowl, The Nation digital newspaper reported. Under the initiative, devised in partnership with farmers, officers will patrol areas surrounding durian farms from 6pm until dawn every night, only ceasing once all the fruits have been picked and sold. How China’s durian demand could leave bitter taste for some Asian countries Ariyachai said he hoped the enhanced protection would ease the worries of farmers who have been beset by other issues hurting their crops, such as drought. Thailand is the world’s largest durian grower, exporting about 100 billion baht (US$2.9 billion) worth of the fruits to countries including China and South Korea in 2021. Despite their powerful odour, durians are prized for their creamy custard-like flesh in China, which imported more than 875,000 tonnes of the fruits from Thailand that year. Booming demand for the “king of fruits” saw the amount of farmland in Thailand given over to durian-growing expand from 237,221 acres in 2012 to 375,600 acres in 2019, according to the Thai Office of Agricultural Economics.