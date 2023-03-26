At the height of his fame, Wahyu Kenzo was dubbed the “Crazy Rich Surabayan”, a name spun out from an Instagram feed buzzing with luxury, fast cars and handshakes with politicians and celebrities seemingly enchanted by his business acumen. But Kenzo’s so-called robot-trading platform – Auto Trade Gold (ATG) – collapsed, and its billing as an artificial intelligence-powered tool scouring forex margins faster than humans was exposed as a lie after the flashy 36-year-old company director was arrested on March 8. Kenzo is accused of defrauding 25,000 people of a total of US$585 million. But the real sum may be much higher, swindled from a pool of wealthy people, including investment managers, lured by the promise of 200 per cent returns every year. Financial experts say the victims fell for a trap that had all the hallmarks of a con artist’s classic Ponzi scheme. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wahyukenzo (@wahyukenzo88) Before his fall, Kenzo said ATG had more than 300,000 members. Police have received complaints from victims in the Indonesian diaspora and foreign nationals living as far as Europe and Japan, the UAE and the US. Victims of his platform – one of a litany including Fin888, Evotrade, Copet, DNA Pro, Viral Blas, Fahrenheit and SMI that emerged in 2019 but is now synonymous with robot-trading fraud – said they fell for an old-fashioned con, thanks to its modern social-media makeover. “Who would have thought it? [Kenzo’s] Instagram has a verified badge and he hobnobbed with high-ranking government officials and celebrities,” Mahayani, 42, an Indonesian who has lived and worked in Japan for the past 13 years, told This Week in Asia. She invested US$82,000 in 2021, a quarter of which she had borrowed from a third party. Indonesia, Cambodia crack down on ‘aggressive’ Chinese-run job scams “I know people who have lost 10 times or more than what I did,” she said, requesting to be known by only one name. But she said most of the higher-end investors had opted to keep quiet about their entanglement with robot-trading scams. “It’s not a good look if your business partners know you have lost a lot of money. They might stop trusting you,” she reasoned. Kenzo’s Instagram account is still online, with his job title given as CEO of pansaka.id. On it he poses with a private jet and sports cars, with a description of himself as a “cryptocurrency specialist, foreign exchange specialist” and signs off with “#mastermind”. Celebrity credibility ATG was accessed via a mobile app – called Meta Trader – which is a foreign-exchange trading platform, financial analyst Desmond Wira told This Week in Asia. Meta Trader allows users to access multiple brokers worldwide but ATG members were told to trade only through two appointed brokers: Pantheratrade atau and Legomarket LLC, which were under Kenzo’s control. Asia’s scam crisis: fake IDs, bank letters, sob stories among ‘big red flags’ Experts say this is a telltale sign of fraud because genuine robot trading does not restrict the choice of brokers. Artificial intelligence was supposed to make all the decisions on buying and selling, crunching numbers at speed and limiting human error. But like all of Indonesia’s robot-trading schemes, no AI was used at all. Instead, early on as customers flocked to the site – beckoned by celebrities – they enjoyed 20 per cent monthly returns, which eventually shrivelled up as they poured more cash into the scam. One by one the companies went bust, taking with them hundreds of millions of dollars from stunned investors, many well-to-do, lured by the promise of high returns. Indonesian financial consultant and fraud debunker Roy Shakti said he believed that ATG and a host of other robot-trading entities were “dressed up” Ponzi schemes, using new investor cash to pay other members with fictitious gains until the money ran out. Investors believed an AI-run system was devoid of fallible human emotions. But it can always be rigged Financial consultant Roy Shakti “Investors believed an AI-run system was devoid of fallible human emotions. But it can always be rigged,” said Shakti, who has his own YouTube channel that shares financial advice. Similar forex and cryptocurrency investment scams have unravelled in Thailand, with well-connected celebrities accused of fronting the platforms to win the trust of legions of investors. Wealthy Indonesians are less likely to fall for catfishing, romance or pig-butchering scams which have riddled Asia in the last few years. But experts say an investment scheme with high returns appears hard to resist. The scammers knew which buttons to press by “flexing” their high-end lifestyles on social media, Shakti said. “They projected the bona fide image and soon thousands flocked, wanting that kind of life as well.” ‘I was sold’ Any mention of robot trading is now an emotional trigger for 39-year-old Alan Yanuard. The Surabaya resident is one of the 200,000 middle- and upper-middle class Indonesians caught in a money game scam allegedly run by Simbiotik Multitalenta Indonesia (SMI), whose losses are estimated at US$196 million, according to police. “My life has been turned upside down since they stopped trading. I can’t withdraw my capital either,” said Yanuard, his voice trembling. He works in the private sector but did not want to specify what his job was for fear of repercussions. SMI, which started operations in 2019, denies on its website that it provides “investment products or robot software” as part of its services and insists it only sells “E-Book and software creator EA Creator” through a multilevel marketing scheme. Yet 10 separate complaints against SMI have been filed in the last two years with the Indonesian police on behalf of thousands of victims, alleging fraud, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds. ‘Hell on Earth’: Malaysian’s death at 23 linked to Asia’s scam gangs Yanuard first decided to invest in SMI in June 2021, after consulting friends who gave him convincing testimonies about the company. “I had never put money in anything like that before. But I got a pay cut during the pandemic and needed the additional income,” he told This Week in Asia. He said he initially took out a US$500 package. In the first year, most investors with SMI said they were getting an average of 22 per cent yield a month, a world away from the roughly 4 per cent rates for term deposits offered by conventional Indonesian banks. “I was getting the high yields I was promised. I was sold,” Yanuard said. So in November that year he took a bank loan of about US$10,000 and invested it in SMI. But just two months later the company defaulted and the money stopped coming. “I was going to use the yields to support my retired mum,” he said wistfully. “Now I have debt collectors hot on my heels demanding interest payments that I can’t make.” Southeast Asian activists turn to Asean to rescue scam trafficking victims On February 10 this year, police said nine executive officers of SMI were wanted for fraud, including founder and owner Andreas Andreyanto and director Samuel Lauw Swan Hie. Both are suspected to have fled the country. A group of around 5,500 SMI victims, known as Gempur Net89 and led by Bambang Lukman Hadi, are working closely with police investigators. “We are a voluntary group of victims from all walks of life committed to demanding justice, and fund restitution, from SMI,” Hadi said, adding that his group had set up its own “financial forensic team” to track down assets linked to the company, so that they could be seized. Several other victims who spoke to This Week in Asia declined to be quoted for fear of being subjected to social ridicule and loss of reputation. In a sense, regulators – the Financial Services Authority – carried some blame for failing to warn the public of scams like ATG, said financial-crime expert Shakti. ATG was only declared an “illegal investment entity” in November 2021. “It came a little too late for most people,” Shakti said.