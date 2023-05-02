Police found some 100 million email addresses on a device confiscated from the Chinese man. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
This Week in Asia

Chinese man accused of stealing passwords linked to e-cigarette scam, Japan says

  • Hu Aobo, 30, was arrested in Japan for unauthorised computer access and is believed to be linked to a syndicate smuggling e-cigarettes to China
  • His computer contained stolen login information of over 2 million people and several fake websites offering shopping and financial products

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 6:54pm, 2 May, 2023

