The Malaysian husband of a woman who died after she fell into a lift shaft at an Indonesian airport has taken action against the organisation’s state-owned operator and five other entities. Ahmad Faisal accused Angkasa Pura II of negligence following the death of his wife, Aisiah Sinta Dewi Hasibuan, on April 24. Workers at Indonesia ’s Kualanamu airport retrieved Aisiah’s decomposed body, which had been trapped for three days at the bottom of the lift shaft, after a foul smell emanated from the site. “We have filed a [police] report against six companies in total. We hope to take legal action that is in accordance with the Indonesian laws,” Ahmad’s lawyer said on Tuesday. GMR airports consortium – a joint venture between India ’s GMR Group and France ’s Aéroports de Paris – which runs Kualanamu airport was also included in the police complaint. Airport officials claimed Aisiah had forced the lift doors open, but acknowledged it was not functioning properly when the incident occurred. A senior police official said several airport staff were quizzed in connection with the case and investigation was under way to determine if negligence led to the death of Aisiah, who was at the airport to give send-off to her nephew flying to Malaysia . He added an autopsy to find the cause of her death was ongoing. Her brother said Aisiah had called her niece to let her know she was stuck in the lift. The family contacted the airport to check the CCTV footage after losing contact with Aisiah. Their request was turned down citing protocol, The Jakarta Post reported. The airport security, however, gave the family access to a video recorded outside the lift and a clip supposedly showing Aisiah’s last moments later began circulating on social media . It was not immediately clear how it ended up there. “If only the security checked the CCTV footage of the inside of the lift, maybe we could have saved Aisiah,” her husband’s lawyer told the Jakarta Globe news site. “But what the family members are most disappointed of is that they only checked the lift’s footage after they found the body.”