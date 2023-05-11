A Thai police officer stands guard as tourists visit the Chang Hai Temple in Khok Pho district, Pattani province, on April 15, 2023. Photo: AFP
Thai, Chinese police join forces in crackdown on crime to protect tourism industry
- Chinese police have begun sharing details of suspects with Thai authorities, as they work to weed out criminals using short-term visas to execute kidnappings for ransom
- Thailand has seen a rise in abductions involving Chinese nationals who attack their fellow citizens mainly for money
