Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and senators on Thursday expressed dismay at the incident, saying it would have a negative impact on investors and tourists.

CCTV footage showed the screener stuffing the cash into her mouth and then covering it with a handkerchief, seemingly to conceal the evidence. She reportedly took the money from the visitor’s hand-carried bag when the person was undergoing an X-ray scan.

A supervisor on September 8 reported that a traveller lost US$300 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s Terminal 1, prompting the Office of Transportation Security to question all personnel and inspect the surveillance footage at the facility.

Bautista added legal and administrative actions will be initiated against the worker, who claimed that she ingested chocolates, not the missing banknotes.

He also authorised the imposition of the “maximum penalty” on those who will be found guilty to show his department’s determination to rid the NAIA as well as other agencies of scallywags.

Advertisement

Officials said four screening officers, including the woman, were placed under suspension while the investigation into the case continues.

Travellers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Shutterstock

The episode came amid Bautista’s attempts to promote the airport among potential foreign investors who may want to operate and maintain the installation as part of the 170.6 billion peso rehabilitation project. At least five bidders have expressed interest in the scheme so far.

Senator Joel Villanueva said prospective visitors could be put off by the alleged theft, The Philippine Star reported.

“How to ‘ Love the Philippines ’ if we are like this?” Villanueva asked, referring to the country’s rebranded tourism campaign slogan, which in June drew flak for lacking creativity.

“How can we convince tourists to love the Philippines if upon landing at the airport, their security will be at risk? Let’s give them a happy experience, not a horror story,” the senator said.

Advertisement

According to the Department of Tourism, the Philippines welcomed more than 3.87 million foreign travellers as of September 19.

Earlier this year, security personnel at NAIA were caught stealing money from a Thai tourist, while another screening officer was arrested for pilfering a Chinese passenger’s watch.