A court in Australia has sentenced a Chinese woman to three years in jail for her role in the country’s biggest drug bust that netted US$630 million of cocaine.

QianQian Hu was arrested in January near the Western Australian town of Coolgardie, two weeks after a group of men were rounded up off the Perth coast as they attempted to salvage 2.4 tonnes of cocaine belonging to a Mexican cartel.

Police officials said the operation began last November when the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) intercepted an Australia-bound ship off the coast of South America.

Western Australian police substituted the cargo with identically packed fake cocaine and dropped it 40 nautical miles west of Perth on December 28.

Two days later, three suspected members of a drug syndicate were arrested with 1.2 tonnes of mock-up cocaine, after making multiple trips out through rough seas to collect the packages.