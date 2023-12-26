Singapore’s turbulent yet tantalising 2023: from political scandals to pop sensations
- It was a year of political resignations, a massive money laundering case and the spectre of corruption haunting the typically staid city state
- But there were bright spots too, with the election of Tharman Shanmugaratnam as president and international A-list acts booking tour dates
For Singaporeans who had grown accustomed to the city state’s rather sedate way of doing politics, 2023 will go down as one of the most turbulent years in decades.
Here are the top Singapore stories This Week in Asia covered in 2023:
A month of scandals
Singapore opposition figures resign over affair as political intrigue deepens
Singapore PM’s ‘urgent’ probe of ministers’ bungalow rental finds no wrongdoing
Some had suggested that the PAP – which has governed Singapore since 1959, making it one of the longest uninterrupted governing parties in Asia – was facing a crisis of unprecedented scale not seen in decades.
Singapore’s political scandals prompt memes but won’t hurt stability
First non-Chinese president elected
Though the results were not entirely shocking, as Tharman was long viewed as the front runner, many had expected the PAP’s recent internal scandals – and his Ceylon Tamil ancestry in a multiracial but ethnic Chinese-majority city state – to cut into his margin of victory.
Tharman Shanmugaratnam sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president
The PAP previously said that Singapore was not ready for a non-Chinese prime minister and has amended the constitution to ensure some presidential polls would be reserved for candidates from ethnic minority groups.
Concert mania, A-list acts
Singapore Swifties shed tears of joy after ‘roller coaster’ race for tickets
Fans of British rock band Coldplay broke the record for the most tickets sold in a day when the presale for their Singapore concerts went live, with more than 200,000 tickets snapped up for the band’s initial four dates in January next year.
As Coldplay sells out 6 shows in Singapore, Malaysians lament hardline opposition
Meanwhile, Singaporean Swifies – the name for fans of American pop singer Taylor Swift – braved two days of sweltering heat outside post office branches for a chance to snag tickets to see their favourite star, who made the city state her global tour’s sole Southeast Asian stop.
Government planners had aspired to make Singapore the go-to stop in Asia for A-list acts since they took over the National Stadium and Sports Hub last year, hoping to attract high-spending tourists from neighbouring Southeast Asian countries and beyond.
Singapore basks in concert hub status after scoring Coldplay, Taylor Swift gigs
Massive money laundering
Police said the assets seized were worth more than S$2.8 billion (US$2 billion) - a tally that is expected to continue to rise.
Singapore’s massive money laundering case: what we know so far
An interministerial committee of political office-holders from various government agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law, would be set up to review the country’s anti-money-laundering regime, the government said, while launching investigations into the role individual family offices played in the case.
Leadership transition looms
Wong had emerged as a front runner for the top post in 2022, after he won support from Singaporeans and party elites for his management of the pandemic as the co-chair of the country’s Covid-19 task force.
While the party has always had a preference for no-surprise successions, this round has been unusually unsettled compared to previous successions.
Singapore’s Heng steps aside as future PM in major leadership shake-up
The PAP has won 14 general elections and governed Singapore uninterrupted for 64 years, with Lee having led the party into four polls.