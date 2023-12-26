Here are the top Singapore stories This Week in Asia covered in 2023:

For Singaporeans who had grown accustomed to the city state’s rather sedate way of doing politics, 2023 will go down as one of the most turbulent years in decades.

On the other side of the political divide, the Workers’ Party – the PAP’s biggest rival – was also fighting fires of its own, with two leading members also resigning in July over an extramarital affair.

The month before that, the PAP had found itself dealing with a separate matter following an anti-corruption investigation into veteran ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan over the rents they paid for state-owned colonial bungalows. Both ministers were later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Some had suggested that the PAP – which has governed Singapore since 1959, making it one of the longest uninterrupted governing parties in Asia – was facing a crisis of unprecedented scale not seen in decades.

The political sagas dominated conversations both online and off for the ensuing weeks, with many social media users pushing out a flurry of memes and jokes . Researchers suggested this was a “safe” way to express bewilderment and make sense of the turmoil in a country where dissent is tightly controlled.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam gestures to supporters in September, days before winning the election to become Singapore’s ninth president. Photo: Reuters

First non-Chinese president elected

Former Singapore ruling party stalwart Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected president of the republic in September after he secured 70.4 per cent of the vote in a three-way presidential contest – only the third in Singapore’s history.

Though the results were not entirely shocking, as Tharman was long viewed as the front runner, many had expected the PAP’s recent internal scandals – and his Ceylon Tamil ancestry in a multiracial but ethnic Chinese-majority city state – to cut into his margin of victory.

The PAP previously said that Singapore was not ready for a non-Chinese prime minister and has amended the constitution to ensure some presidential polls would be reserved for candidates from ethnic minority groups.

Tharman’s victory against two ethnic Chinese candidates disproved theories that the electorate would largely vote along racial lines, analysts said. Instead, it revealed that voters were more concerned about a candidate’s abilities than other factors, according to one political scientist.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs in California earlier this year. The British rock band broke the record in June for most tickets sold in Singapore in a single day. Photo: AP

Concert mania, A-list acts

Singapore this summer was basking in its status as a regional concert hub for international acts after top performers Taylor Swift and Coldplay announced a slew of dates in the city state, sparking a mad dash for tickets among fans from across the region.

Fans of British rock band Coldplay broke the record for the most tickets sold in a day when the presale for their Singapore concerts went live, with more than 200,000 tickets snapped up for the band’s initial four dates in January next year.

The overwhelming response prompted the band to add extra dates, meaning they will now perform for six nights at in Singapore’s 55,000-capacity National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Singaporean Swifies – the name for fans of American pop singer Taylor Swift – braved two days of sweltering heat outside post office branches for a chance to snag tickets to see their favourite star, who made the city state her global tour’s sole Southeast Asian stop.

Government planners had aspired to make Singapore the go-to stop in Asia for A-list acts since they took over the National Stadium and Sports Hub last year, hoping to attract high-spending tourists from neighbouring Southeast Asian countries and beyond.

Massive money laundering

The arrest in August of 10 suspects in connection with a multibillion-dollar money laundering case became the talk of the financial world, with authorities seizing ultra-exclusive “good-class bungalows”, Bentley cars, Patek Philippe watches and even “Bearbricks” – collectible figurines that can cost thousands of dollars.

Police said the assets seized were worth more than S$2.8 billion (US$2 billion) - a tally that is expected to continue to rise.

All 10 suspects are of mainland Chinese origin, from the eastern province of Fujian, but hold various foreign passports . They are alleged to have ties with organised crime.

An interministerial committee of political office-holders from various government agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law, would be set up to review the country’s anti-money-laundering regime, the government said, while launching investigations into the role individual family offices played in the case.

Singapore has seen an influx of family offices – set up by the ultra-rich to manage their wealth and investments – on the back of its growing appeal as a financial hub. The number of such offices had hit 1,100 by the end of 2022, up from just 400 at end of 2020.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends a group photo before a Japan-Asean summit in Tokyo on December 18. Photo: EPA-EFE

Leadership transition looms

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that he will be handing power to his anointed successor Lawrence Wong by November next year, entrusting him to lead the PAP into the next general election, which is due to be called by late 2025.

Wong had emerged as a front runner for the top post in 2022, after he won support from Singaporeans and party elites for his management of the pandemic as the co-chair of the country’s Covid-19 task force.

While the party has always had a preference for no-surprise successions, this round has been unusually unsettled compared to previous successions.

Lee announced in 2018 that he would be succeeded by then-finance minister Heng Swee Keat , with Chan Chun Sing as No 2.

But not long after the party’s relatively muted showing in the 2020 general election, Heng counted himself out of the running , citing age, health and having “too short a runway”.

The PAP has won 14 general elections and governed Singapore uninterrupted for 64 years, with Lee having led the party into four polls.