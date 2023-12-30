For a good chunk of the year, Anwar’s attention was diverted by efforts to stem the tide of discontent towards his administration from the ethnic Malay majority – especially ahead of polls in six states that were widely seen as a litmus test for his popularity and that of his ragtag coalition of allies and erstwhile foes.

To burnish his Malay and Islamist credentials, Anwar held Eid celebrations in all the states going to the polls and hosted popular but controversial clerics such as Muhammad Salah from the US, Wael Ibrahim from Australia and Zimbabwe’s Ismail Menk.

For all his efforts, the August elections ended with the status quo being maintained. But the opposition did make significant inroads with Malay voters in Selangor and Penang – two of the country’s richest and most industrialised states that have long supported Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition.

For Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, 2023 was a tumultuous first year in office. Photo: EPA-EFE

Growing censorship

The fractious political climate also triggered an increasingly severe government response to perceived transgressions on social media

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzi was especially critical of micro-video sharing site TikTok , but also of Facebook parent Meta and US search giant Google, slamming them for not doing enough to crackdown on content deemed offensive under the government’s so-called 3R policy covering race, religion and royalty.

TikTok was instrumental in the opposition’s outreach to the Malay electorate during campaigning for last year’s national polls, something that even PAS acknowledged after they finished with the largest share of parliament’s 222 seats.

Singer Matty Healy of British band The 1975 was banned from performing in Malaysia earlier this year after kissing a male bandmate on stage. Photo: Shutterstock

Grievances over graft

Several high-profile individuals were charged for corruption this year as part of Anwar’s pledge to crack down on graft and abuse of power.

Among the biggest names brought before the courts was former prime minister and leader of the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition, Muhyiddin Yassin . In December, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission also seized control of a skyscraper in connection with their probe into the activities of veteran politician and businessman Daim Zainuddin.

But Anwar’s anti-graft policy also took a serious hit after his ally, Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had his corruption charges dropped – along with a clutch of senior Umno leaders facing separate graft cases.

Supporters of Anwar’s PH, which had long accused Umno leaders of being corrupt, balked at the turn of events, with some questioning what exactly they had been fighting for over the past two decades spent in opposition.

Malaysian protesters hold mock corpses of bloodied babies and placards calling for an end to the Israel-Gaza war during a ‘Free Palestine’ rally near the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur on December 22. Photo: EPA-EFE

From the river to the sea

Internationally, Anwar became a leading voice in the global push against Israel’s war on Hamas , which has killed more than 21,000 people and displaced millions in the Gaza Strip.

His fiery rebuke of Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza – in retaliation for an October 7 assault by Hamas on southern Israel in which 1,139 people died and 248 were taken hostage – also encouraged a domestic boycott of businesses seen as linked to the United States or supportive of Israel , to the point that a local bank advised shareholders to dump their holdings in the local franchisee of US coffee chain Starbucks.

Anwar later announced a ban on ships docking or unloading cargo in Malaysia that are operated by Israeli logistics giant Zim , along with any ship bearing the Israeli flag.

The prime minister admitted that it could hurt the country’s all-important trade figures, but insisted that it was necessary to uphold Malaysia’s “principle of humanity”.

Oscars magic

Beyond politics, the country was overjoyed after local hero Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress for her leading role in the comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In her acceptance speech, Yeoh said her win was a “beacon of hope and possibilities” for people of colour, and also proved that age was not a factor in a woman’s ability to achieve success.

Local auteurs, however, had a mixed bag of experiences in the wake of Yeoh’s Oscar win, with the cast and crew of the film Mentega Terbang facing death threats over its premise: a young girl’s exploration of religion. The film was later banned by the government.

On the other hand, a few other movies such as Rain Town and Abang Adik earned international accolades and even won the approval of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia’s chief, who said “the world now knows Malaysia”.

Family and relatives react at the scene of the jet crash in the Malaysian state of Selangor on August 17. Photo: EPA-EFE

Freak accidents

Malaysians were left shocked in August when a private jet slammed into a highway on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur, killing all eight passengers and crew and two passing motorists.

A preliminary report on the crash released a month later said the incident was “not survivable”. It was also reported that there was no evidence of incapacitation or physiological factors affecting the flight crew’s performance.

Earlier in the year, a Bangladeshi teenager in January survived a six-day ordeal after he was accidentally locked in a container and shipped to Malaysia

The 15-year-old boy, who was found disoriented and confused after days without food or water, was believed to have fallen asleep in the container while playing hide-and-seek.

He was sent home after it was confirmed he was not a victim of human trafficking and fit for travel. Sadly, the boy later died, drowning in a pool near his home in April.