Kim Jong-un’s regime has recently undertaken a flurry of diplomatic engagement with Vietnam. Photo: AP
Can North Korea copy Vietnam’s economic miracle?
- Hanoi’s series of reforms, known as doi moi, turned it into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies
- But there is much to do before Pyongyang can use them as a road map for development – including getting Kim Jong-un to relax his iron hold on power
Topic | North Korea
