The rise of Chinese apps like TikTok in the Indian ecosystem has led to the sidelining of local players. Photo: Reuters
Indian invasion of Chinese social media apps like TikTok, SHAREit and Helo sparks fear and loathing in New Delhi
- As Chinese social media apps like TikTok take India by storm, they stand accused of everything from spreading sexually explicit material to spying and crowding out local competitors
- With government alarm bells ringing and calls for outright bans, the clock could be ticking on their time in the sun
Topic | Social media
The WhatsApp logo. Photo: Reuters
WhatsApp rumours have led to 30 deaths in India. In this social media disinformation age, the only question is: who’s next?
- Anger at a terrorist attack in Kashmir has opened the floodgates of disinformation, which civil society groups are now working to combat
Topic | India
