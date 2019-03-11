Channels

The rise of Chinese apps like TikTok in the Indian ecosystem has led to the sidelining of local players. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Indian invasion of Chinese social media apps like TikTok, SHAREit and Helo sparks fear and loathing in New Delhi

  • As Chinese social media apps like TikTok take India by storm, they stand accused of everything from spreading sexually explicit material to spying and crowding out local competitors
  • With government alarm bells ringing and calls for outright bans, the clock could be ticking on their time in the sun
Topic |   Social media
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Published: 1:01pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:39pm, 11 Mar, 2019

The rise of Chinese apps like TikTok in the Indian ecosystem has led to the sidelining of local players. Photo: Reuters
The WhatsApp logo. Photo: Reuters
Society

WhatsApp rumours have led to 30 deaths in India. In this social media disinformation age, the only question is: who’s next?

  • Anger at a terrorist attack in Kashmir has opened the floodgates of disinformation, which civil society groups are now working to combat
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 7:02pm, 25 Feb, 2019

Updated: 7:43pm, 25 Feb, 2019

The WhatsApp logo. Photo: Reuters
