Experts say one of the biggest influences of the Belt and Road Initiative will be the export of the Chinese approach to contracting and the rule of law. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong or Singapore: who to trust on China’s belt and road disputes?
- As President Xi Jinping’s infrastructure investment strategy intensifies, so too do legal disputes between investors, governments and Chinese players
- As the two cities vie to be the destination of choice for settling these disputes they face an uneasy task: keeping China comfortable while assuring foreign parties they won’t be unduly influenced
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
