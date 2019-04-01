Channels

A Huawei factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Western governments have been made to fear China’s Huawei, but Ireland’s can’t afford to

  • The Chinese tech giant has been under intense scrutiny around the world in recent months amid concerns its technologies could by hijacked by Beijing
  • Intelligence agencies from Washington to Canberra have warned about potential national security risks – but Dublin doesn’t seem to be concerned
Topic |   Ireland
John Power

John Power  

Published: 6:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:11pm, 1 Apr, 2019

A Huawei factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

Huawei’s US government lawsuit may lift the air of ‘mystery’ around the Chinese telecoms giant

  • The US Congress has banned federal agencies from using equipment made by the Shenzhen-based firm due to national security concerns
  • Professor He Weifang says the case ‘would be fantastic’ if it helped reveal details of Huawei’s ownership structure and relationship with the Chinese government
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 2:33pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:48pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Peking University professor He Weifang said the "the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority." Photo: Simon Song
