A Huawei factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Western governments have been made to fear China’s Huawei, but Ireland’s can’t afford to
- The Chinese tech giant has been under intense scrutiny around the world in recent months amid concerns its technologies could by hijacked by Beijing
- Intelligence agencies from Washington to Canberra have warned about potential national security risks – but Dublin doesn’t seem to be concerned
Topic | Ireland
A Huawei factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
Huawei’s US government lawsuit may lift the air of ‘mystery’ around the Chinese telecoms giant
- The US Congress has banned federal agencies from using equipment made by the Shenzhen-based firm due to national security concerns
- Professor He Weifang says the case ‘would be fantastic’ if it helped reveal details of Huawei’s ownership structure and relationship with the Chinese government
Topic | US-China trade war
Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song