Uber and Grab riders in Jakarta, Indonesia, before Ubert left the Southeast Asian market. Photo: AP
In Southeast Asia, a land without Uber has an Uber for everything
- The big daddy of on-demand services may have retreated from the region, but its legacy lives on
- A wave of start-ups that learned from its example now offer an ‘Uber for everything’ – from caregiving to groceries, massages to helicopter rides
