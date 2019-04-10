Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Phnom Penh’s White Building, designed by Cambodian architect Vann Volyvann, before its destruction. File photo
Economics

Chinese tourists win, poor Cambodians lose with US$4 billion Hong Kong-backed casino in Phnom Penh

  • Tenants turfed out of Phnom Penh’s iconic low-income housing block, the White Building, were told it would be redeveloped to house Cambodians
  • Instead, NagaCorp is planning a development the size of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore that it hopes will attract high-rolling Chinese gamblers
Topic |   Cambodia
SCMP

Andrew Nachemson  

Kong Meta  

Published: 9:00am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:14am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Phnom Penh’s White Building, designed by Cambodian architect Vann Volyvann, before its destruction. File photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.