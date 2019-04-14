A disused Air India passenger plane which fell from a ground transporter while being moved near Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. India’s aviation sector is going through a rough patch. Photo: AFP
Jet Airways in tailspin, nosedive at IndiGo. New Delhi must stop India’s aviation sector crashing – or face election turbulence
- In just months, India’s domestic aviation sector has gone from being the world’s fastest growing to a chaos in which over 1 in 7 planes are grounded
- As disgruntled passengers head to the polls, New Delhi must engineer a course correction and quick
A disused Air India passenger plane which fell from a ground transporter while being moved near Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. India’s aviation sector is going through a rough patch. Photo: AFP